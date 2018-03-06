Invigilators at board exam centres in Gurgaon told to be strict, not intimidating

Gurgaon

The district administration on Tuesday directed officers and school principals to ensure that board exams for classes 10 and 12 are conducted in an organised and peaceful way so that children do not take any untoward steps because of fear or stress.

The directives were issued by Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh at a meeting with the principals of schools where exam centres are located.

District education officer Premlata Yadav stressed that ensuring no cheating takes place in the examinations did not mean that students are intimidated.

“Students have to be provided a fearless environment for good performance,” she said.

Discussing the protocol in place at all the examination centres, Singh said that Section 144 of the Penal Practices Act, 1973, has been imposed. During the length of an examination, all photocopier machines in a school will remain non-operational. Apart from this, restrictions have also been imposed on the presence of unauthorised persons in a radius of 200 metres of examination centers.

“If the Flying Squad catches any student copying during the exam, the centre supervisor of the concerned school will he held responsible,” he said while discussing the problems faced by centre superintendents in the meeting. He called upon them to ensure the examination are conducted peacefully.

Nearly 16,000 students of government schools from Class 10 and 10,000 students from Class 12 will appear for the board exams in the district this year. Seventy-one superintendents have been deployed in as many examination centers that have been set up across the district.

The exams will be held between 12.30pm and 3.30pm according to the exam schedule released by respective state and central education boards.

Singh directed the police department to deploy its men to keep the exam centres safe. Three to four policemen would be deployed at each examination centre in the district. Singh said a larger number of policemen would be deployed at centres from where maximum complaints of copying are received in the past.

The administration has assigned two schools with the task of keeping the question papers and all answer sheets, blank and those collected from various centres, safe.

For Gurgaon and Sohna blocks, all schools will collect question papers from the Government Senior Secondary School, Bal. The Pataudi and Farrukhnagar blocks will have their centre at the SDM office in Pataudi.

In Tuesday’s meeting, all officers took an oath to ensure zero-copying during examinations. The responsibility to ensure that children do not resort to unfair means for clearing examinations rests with the school staff and officers.

The meeting was attended by ACP (law and order) Jai Singh, district project coordinator Mukesh Yadav, block education officer Indu Boken and education officers of the concerned departments, along with centre supervisors.

The state board examinations, which started on Monday, will end on April 8. The CBSE examinations for classes 10 and 12 will go on till April 12.