Police book father-in-law of IAS groom for playing loud music at wedding function

Noida: The Expressway police have booked around 25 persons, including the father-in-law of an IAS officer, who was getting married on Monday, for playing loud music even after multiple warnings from the police from Sector 168.

The IAS officer from Jammu & Kashmir cadre came with his ‘baraat’ from Bihar on Monday to get married to the daughter of Suresh Singh Chauhan, a resident of Sector 168.

The incident took place around 11 pm when police received calls on the helpline number from the residents about the loud music being played at the wedding. The marriage function was taking place in a ground opposite Shiv Nadar School.

The complaint was registered after multiple requests made by the police to reduce the volume of the music being played were turned down by the hosts. Initially, a police response vehicle reached the venue and asked the Chauhans to reduce the volume but they didn’t pay heed to police’s warnings.

Later, the station house office Vedpal Singh Pundir had to reach the spot to stop the loud music. “When I went to stop the music, Suresh and his relatives gathered and kept saying that it should be allowed as it was a big day for them. Even after multiple requests when they refused to stop the music, we lodged an FIR against around 25 people including the host,” said Pundir.

Meanwhile, the bridegroom was busy attending to guests on the stage.

Police have registered a complaint under section 15 of Environment Protection Act and 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of Indian Penal Code.

Police had to swing into action as residents had started making calls on the helpline number and tweeting. “Residents had started tweeting and calling because they were getting disturbed with the loud music as the accused had crossed the permissible time limit,” added Pundir.

The police did a video recording of the entire incident and now will be going through the footage to identify all the persons booked. “Everybody will be identified with the help of the footage. We had to record the whole incident as the other party was not ready to stop the music,” said Pundir.