Rera notice to Mayfield Garden developers over state of amenities

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has sent a show cause notice to promoters of the Mayfield Garden plotted township at Sector 49-50, asking to appear before the authority on April 17 and explain the status of civic infrastructure in the colony as on date.

The RERA notice follows complaints from residents accusing the Mayfield Gardens promoters of not completing road projects, cleaning sewers and providing electricity connections to residents. Taking note of the complaints, TL Satyaprakash, the former director general of town and country planning (DG-TCP) Haryana, had refused to issue part completion certificate to the project on February 5, 2018.

“RERA will hear the response of both parties and resolve problem accordingly. At present,a show cause notice has been sent to the promoters of the township to present their point of view,” a member of RERA, Gurugram, said.

Mayfield Garden is a big plotted township developed by a consortium of five developers. It is spread over 327 acres across sectors 49-50.

“After the DG-TCP rejected the application by the Mayfield Garden promoters for part completion certificate, it had to be registered under RERA. The TCP in 2012 had cancelled the licence of Mayfield Garden and it was renewed later on certain conditions. However, the promoters again failed to fulfil the condition of providing the necessary infrastructure,” Satpal Thakran, a complainant, said.

The TCP Haryana granted licence to a consortium of five companies — Sheetal International Pvt Ltd, Satsudha Investments Pvt Ltd, New India City Developers Pvt Ltd, North Star Apartment Pvt Ltd, and Ajay Impex Pvt Ltd — for developing Mayfield Garden.

“We had no option but to file a complaint with the Rera Gurugram for redressing our grievances and resolve the issue. The promoters have failed to provide the necessary infrastructure as per approved layout plan. The builders, instead, abandoned the colony and refused to take responsibility for providing basic civic amenities, infrastructure and utilities to the Mayfield residents. Such an irresponsible act by the builders has caused much suffering to the public,” DC Yadav, another complainant, said.

“We will present the facts before the RERA authority. We have applied for part completion certificate and our application is pending,” Ajay Shoukeen, manager, Mayfield Project, said.