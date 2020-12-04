e-paper
Home / Gurugram / 16 protesters detained at Kherki Daula toll plaza

16 protesters detained at Kherki Daula toll plaza

gurugram Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

At least 16 protesters were detained by the police at Kherki Daula toll plaza on Friday while they were on their way to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

According to the police, farmers from Rewari, Mahendergarh, Pataudi and Manesar areas had gathered at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on Friday morning in their cars. Police said they had received prior information and they had deployed police teams at the toll.

The police said the protestors had spread mats on the service lane and had started assembling, when the police teams reached and removed their arrangements.

Nikita Gehlot, the deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that the protesters tried to block the national highway but the teams were already on alert and did not let them disrupt traffic. “Section 144 of the CrPC has already been invoked by the district administration to prevent assembly of protesters. We had detained them and they were let go after a few hours after the situation was under control. No traffic congestion was reported,” she said.

Gehlot said some people had posted about their protest and road blockade plan on social media and were requesting more people to join.

Umed Yadav, of National Morcha Party, said they were trying to protest in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest but the police did not allow them to exercise their democratic right. “We wanted to organise a peaceful protest and wanted more farmers to joins us,” he said.

Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws— The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — passed by Parliament during the monsoon session. The farmers fear that the new laws will put them at the mercy of large corporations and lead to the removal of the minimum support price they receive on important crops.

