17 test +ve, booked for jumping quarantine and travelling

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:02 IST

At least 17 people, who had been deputed by a private security agency at a major automobile company in IMT-Manesar, have been booked for allegedly violating quarantine regulations and travelling to other states without informing authorities. All the 17 men had tested Covid-19 positive earlier month and put in home quarantine.

According to the police, the test results of all the 17 had come back as positive on June 17, following which the health authorities had put their names on a list and submitted the same to the company. Police said that a manager had informed the authorities that all the 17 staffers were asymptomatic and had been quarantined. Police said the automobile company had given the security contract to a third-party vendor, for whom all the 17 men worked.

Police said on June 18, when a medical team reached IMT Manesar to check, they found that the 17 patients had left without any information.

Hitesh Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Manesar, said that the workers of the automobile company were yet to resume their duties at IMT Manesar. “Some workers, who had returned to the city from other districts, got their tests done before joining work as a precautionary measure. Before the results of the tests could come in, some workers left the city. After we received a list of people who had tested positive, we contacted the concerned SHOs and officials from the districts they were in and ensured that they are put under quarantine. Health authorities have now been told to conduct their contact tracing,” said ACP.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), IMT Manesar police station, said that following the incident, a probe was initiated and it was found that the patients had gone to parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

“All the people, who had tested positive, were immediately traced and placed under quarantine at their respective primary health centres in Haryana and Rajasthan. On the complaint of the in-charge of the primary health centre in Bhangrola, Haryana, we have booked 17 people for violating quarantine rules and risking the spread of the infection,” said SHO Kumar.

A case was registered against the accused persons under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday, said police.

On June 7, a vegetable vendor, who had tested positive for coronavirus disease and was quarantined at his home in a society in Sector 109, was booked for jumping quarantine after he had escaped to his hometown in Hisar. He was later traced by the authorities and isolated at a quarantine facility in Hisar.