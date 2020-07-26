e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 17-year-old boy kills self in Sector 51

17-year-old boy kills self in Sector 51

gurugram Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old boy, a student of Class 12, allegedly died by suicide in Sector 51 on Friday late night. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). No suicide note was recovered from the spot, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the police a little after midnight on Friday. At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents and his sibling were present in a separate room of the house.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Although the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be known, the family said that he had been restless for some time and spent several hours playing online games on his phone. As per the family members, he stayed at home and spent a bulk of his time playing multiplayer games. No note has been recovered.”

The police said the minor’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
Afghan Sikh abducted from Gurudwara thanks India for bringing him back to ‘motherland’
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In