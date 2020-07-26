17-year-old boy kills self in Sector 51

gurugram

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:49 IST

A 17-year-old boy, a student of Class 12, allegedly died by suicide in Sector 51 on Friday late night. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). No suicide note was recovered from the spot, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the police a little after midnight on Friday. At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents and his sibling were present in a separate room of the house.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “Although the reason for the alleged suicide is yet to be known, the family said that he had been restless for some time and spent several hours playing online games on his phone. As per the family members, he stayed at home and spent a bulk of his time playing multiplayer games. No note has been recovered.”

The police said the minor’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).