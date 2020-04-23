18 more areas added to Gurugram’s list of containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:13 IST

The district administration on Thursday added 18 more areas to the list of containment zones in Gurugram district taking the total number from six to 24. The decision to increase the number of containment zones was taken after the total tally of persons infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus ( the virus that causes Covid-19) reached 47 in Gurugram on Thursday.

There are now 11 containment zones in Sohna block, 10 in Gurugram block and three in Pataudi which will be sealed to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease(Covid-19) in the district.

In Gurugram block, the containment zones are—Fazilpur in Jharsa village, Jharsa village, Sector 39, Sector 47, Devi Lal Colony, Sun City Sector 54, Sarhaul Village, Tyagiwara Badshahpur, Meghdoot Apartment Sector 10 A, and Om Nagar.

In Sohna, areas identified as containment zones are—Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, Mohalla Bhood Para, Mohalla Thakurwara, Tripat Colony, Shiv Kund, Bhagat Wada, and Raipur village. Ward 11, ward 14, and Ganpat Vatika are the containment zones in Pataudi block.

Of the four blocks in the district —Sohna, Pataudi, Gurugram and Farukkhnagar—coronavirus cases have been reported from all blocks except for Farukknagar. At least 15 cases have been reported from Sohna, seven from Pataudi and over 25 cases from Gurugram city. Of the 47 cases, 35 have recovered and 12 are undergoing treatment.

Earlier, the district had only six containment zones— Devi Lal Colony, Sun City Sector 54, Sector 39, village Fazilpur Jharsa, ward no 11 in Pataudi, and Village Raipur in Sohna. This week, more than 10 Covid-19 cases have been reported from these zones along with other areas listed now as the containment zones.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurgram, in a statement said that the new containment zones will be sealed by the Gurugram police which restricting the entry and exit points to the areas with barricades . The sub-divisional magistrates of the blocks have been appointed as the supervising officers to monitor the containment efforts in their respective areas. The status of the containment zones will be reviewed after five days.

The district administration said that intensive screening and testing drives will be carried out in all containment zones, while Municipal Corporation of Gurugram staff will sanitise the localities in the city. Police personnel will man the points of entry and exit in the containment areas.

According to the health department guidelines, a containment zone spans over a radius of 3-kilometre and the adjoining buffer zone covers an area within a 7-kilometre radius. Health officials said the perimeter of the containment zone depends on the risk assessment of the area. “ The boundaries can be revised based on the epidemiological investigation. In every containment zone, it must be ensured there is no unchecked movement of people except for those engaged in essential services and or in facing medical emergencies,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram.