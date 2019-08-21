18-year-old Gurugram man sexually assaults 6-year-old girl in Bajghera, arrested

gurugram

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 06:48 IST

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Bajghera on Tuesday. The police said the man works as a daily wage earner and lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl’s family.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the girl’s parents, who are also daily wage earners, had gone out for work.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bajghera police station, said the girl was alone at their rented house, when the accused man barged in. He took her to a room and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been identified as a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Bajghera.

Subhash Boken spokesperson, city police, said the girl’s maternal uncle saw the suspect escaping from the house and informed her mother over the phone about the alleged sexual assault.

“The girl’s mother filed a police complaint and a case was registered. Police teams conducted raids at several locations and arrested the suspect on Tuesday evening. He has confessed to the crime,” said Boken.

The police said he would be produced in the district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case was registered against him under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Bajghera police station on Tuesday, said the police.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 06:48 IST