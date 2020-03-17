200 Indian nationals from European countries arrive for quarantine in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 00:16 IST

More than 200 Indians brought back from European countries on Monday were taken to a quarantine facility in SGT Medical College, Chandu Budhera, on the outskirts of the city. According to health officials, the people came from different nations in Europe and are so far asymptomatic.

Till late Monday night, physical examination of the travellers continued. “The medical college has deployed a team of six to seven doctors and eight to 10 paramedical staff who are examining them,” said a rapid response team member, who was present at the location.

According to him, six buses arrived on Monday evening from the IGI Airport. “It includes people of all age groups. Some of the travellers refused to remain housed for a quarantine period of 14 days. It might be a possibility that those who are asymptomatic may be sent home for self-quarantine. Samples have been collected of all those who had signs and symptoms,” said the member.

Till late Monday night, officials were involved in settling the travellers.

Currently, 14 Italian tourists are admitted in Medanta and 83 Indians from Italy are quarantined in an army camp in Manesar near Gurugram.