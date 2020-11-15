21 villages opposed to MCG takeover to be included under the proposed Manesar civic body

gurugram

Around 21 of the 39 villages of the district, which were originally proposed to be included under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), will now be included under the proposed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM),revealed official documents of the MCG.

The 39 villages have been protesting against the MCG’s decision of bringing them within its jurisdictional limits — the decision regarding which was taken during a meeting on August 22.

Some of the prominent villages, which have been protesting against the civic body’s decision, include Bajghera, Daultabad, Dhankot, Gopalpur, Wazirpur, Hayatpur, Nakhrola, Mewka, Rampura, Shikohpur, Naurangpur, Palra, Bhondsi, Dhumaspur, Maidawas, Ullawas, Kadarpur, Behrampur, Nayagaon, Manesar, Kasan, Naharpur Kasan, Kankrola, Bhangrola and Bar-gujjar, among others.

These villages have been protesting against being included under the MCG, citing a preference of continuing to operate under the existing panchayati raj system.

The internal MCG order issued by RK Singh, chief town planner, on behalf of MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to the civic body’s taxation department on Friday, stated that the proposed MCM will comprise 27 villages, including the 21 villages that were earlier proposed to be included under MCG’s ambit.

The 21 villages include areas such as Manesar, Kasan, Khoh, Naharpur Kasan, Nawada Fatehpur, Dhana, Baskusla, Bas Haria, Kankrola, Bhangrola, Dhorka, Wazirpur, Badha, Sikanderpur Badha, Shikohpur, Nakhrola, Bar-Gujjar, and Hayatpur, among others.

In the order, a copy of which is in the possession of Hindustan Times, Vinay Pratap Singh has asked the taxation department for details on the expected income that can be generated from the 21 villages with regards to property tax, electricity charges, and any other civic dues. The details have to be submitted by Monday so that the same can be discussed during an internal MCG meeting on Tuesday. Following the takeover, the MCG had originally anticipated a cumulative expenditure of around ₹30 crore in the 39 villages with regards to civic development as opposed to a cumulative income of around ₹97.5 crore in return.

“The meeting on Tuesday would be an internal one. Decisions on finalising the areas along Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that can come under the jurisdiction of MCM would be taken during the meeting. Other important issues will also be discussed. Essentially, the new Gurugram areas, located between sectors 77 and 93 would come under the ambit of MCM,” said an MCG official privy to the matter.

RK Singh, chief town planner, when asked about the matter, declined to comment.

Sunder Lal Yadav, sarpanch of Sikanderpur Barha and the president of the district sarpanch association, said, “Apart from having a preference for the panchyati raj system, we also did not want to come under the ambit of MCG as we felt that the jurisdictional expansion would result in its resources getting stretched and would hamper civic development in our villages. Due to this reason, we felt that coming under MCM would be far beneficial than MCG. Since its area of jurisdiction is smaller, more attention would be given to the villages coming under it. We are carefully monitoring the developments in the matter but no formal decision has been taken by us.”