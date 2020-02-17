₹22 crore to be spent at Tau Devi Lal Stadium for shooting range, squash court, skating rink

gurugram

Feb 17, 2020

The state government is planning to construct a new shooting range, skating rink, squash court and kabaddi hall at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Towards this, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) proposed to its financial wing the construction of a 50m shooting range and an indoor swimming pool (25m) that will be run by a government agency.

The proposal for these facilities was sent last week to be included in the GMDA’s budgetary allocation.

The cost of the proposed shooting range, swimming pool, skating rink, squash court, and kabaddi hall has been estimated at ₹22 crore. “The shooting range will have the latest equipment and players can practice free of cost,” Sukhbir Singh, GMDA manager of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, said.

However, till now, there is no shooting coach, and GMDA officials said that they will rope in a proper trainer for the players.

The district sports department said that they are pleased that the GMDA is thinking about building more facilities for players. “These will be the first government-run shooting range, skating rink, kabaddi hall and squash court in the city. It’s good to see that the GMDA is thinking of starting a new academy in the city,” Raj Yadav, district sports officer, said. The sports department official said that the shooting range will be the first one to be completely managed by the state government. Also, the need for a skating rink, squash court, and kabaddi hall was a necessity as the number of children who want to play these games was increasing in the city, GMDA officials said.

Along with a shooting range, the GMDA is also planning to come up with a second state-run swimming pool. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is currently constructing a 25m-deep and 50m-long pool at Kamla Nehru Park. “We have proposed to the GMDA that they approve a similar indoors all-weather pool at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium,” Singh said.

There are over 150 swimming pools in the city, of which only the one in Kamala Nehru Park is government-run. It stays closed from October to March because it does not have hot water facilities.

Shivani Kataria, a city swimmer who represented India at the Rio Olympics, said, “More the number of indoor pools the better. I have to practice at Talkatora Stadium as there is no indoor pool in the city.”

She said that the government should be committed to their word, as in 2017 they had promised an indoor pool, which is still on paper.