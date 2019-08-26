25-year-old engineer killed in road accident in Gurugram

gurugram

A 25-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Ambience Mall on Saturday. The police said that they have no CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the police, Mrinal Tiwari, the victim, was a native of Sahibganj, Jharkhand, and stayed in Sector 52. He worked as an engineer with a private company in the city.

The incident took place on Saturday around midnight near Ambience Mall, when he was returning home from Delhi.

“My brother had gone to Delhi for some personal work. When he was returning to Gurugram, an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was on the National Highway-8. He later succumbed to his injuries,” the victim’s brother stated in his first information report(FIR). The police said that Tiwari died at the spot.

Ram Niwas, sub-inspector (SI), DLF Phase-3 police station said, “The victim sustained a fatal injury on his chest. He died at the spot. The suspect is yet to be identified. The CCTV cameras installed near the spot did not record the incident. The police are investigating the case.”

The police said that the victim’s body was returned to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-3 police station on Saturday. Since the beginning of August, at least 17 people have lost their lives in fatal road accidents in the city.

