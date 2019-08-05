3 men assault, rob cab driver, flee with his car

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Three unidentified men were booked on Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a cab driver at gunpoint in Sector 67.

The police said that the three men allegedly tied up the driver and drove him up to Nuh in his car, before dropping him off at an isolated place.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar, the victim, a resident of Nasirpur, Delhi, had parked his car in Sector 67, where the suspects allegedly approached him on July 28 around 11pm.

“I had come to Gurugram from Delhi to drop off a passenger. I had parked my car in Sector 67, waiting for the next booking, when three young men approached me. They asked me to take them to Bhondsi. When I told them to first book the cab, they pointed a gun at my head. One of them then snatched the key from the car and forced me to sit on the back seat,” the victim stated in his first information report (FIR).

He added that the accused men allegedly tied him up and stuffed a cloth inside his mouth. They allegedly snatched cash, his mobile phone and an ATM card from his pocket.

“One of the men started driving the car, while the other two sat with me on the back seat. Around 3am, they dropped me at an isolated stretch in Nuh, which I could not recognise. They fled the spot with my car,” Kumar said in the FIR.

The police said that the accused men later allegedly used his ATM card to withdraw ₹500 from his bank account.

The police have asked the victim’s bank to provide the transaction details.

Harikesh, assistant sub- inspector (ASI), Sector 65 police station said, “The case was initially registered in Nuh as the victim was dropped off there. It was transferred to Sector 65 police station on Saturday. The suspects are still at large. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the unidentified suspected men under sections 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 65 police station on Saturday.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 04:37 IST