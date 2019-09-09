3 men get life sentence for raping, murdering woman

gurugram

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:22 IST

A city court sentenced three men to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 each for raping and murdering a 35-year-old woman in February 2016 in Chakkarpur village, Sector 28, said the police on Sunday.

The convicts were held guilty of the offences under sections 302, 34, 376 D and section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The order was pronounced on Wednesday. All the sentences shall run concurrently, said the police.

On February 23, 2016, a woman, who worked as a dancer, was found murdered in a rented house in Chakkarpur village. The house was rented by two brothers a month prior to the incident. The woman and her two friends had come to stay at the house with the brothers a few days before she died.

The incident was reported to the police by the landlord, who had told the police that he suspected the involvement of two men. In the FIR, he had said, “I heard a fight had broken out during the previous night and went to check. I saw the woman lying motionless. It seemed that she has been beaten to death,” he had said in the FIR.

After investigation, the police had arrested the two brothers and their friend, Monu alias Gabbar in the case. A probe had revealed that the accused men had allegedly raped the woman and beaten her up after she refused to share money, which she had earned, with them. The woman had succumbed to the injuries. The police said the accused were inebriated and had raped the woman even after her death.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 02:22 IST