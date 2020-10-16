30,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting systems capable of recharging 1.8 million litres installed

gurugram

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:28 IST

Around 30,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting systems have been installed across the city, which, in their optimum capacity, can help recharge around 1.8 million litres of groundwater. This was revealed during a joint session of the drainage committees of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday.

The committees were formed after severe waterlogging was reported in August this year, which flooded seven underpasses, low-lying houses, and most roads across the city.

On Friday, a joint meeting of the officials involved in both committees was held and chaired by Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, MCG, at the civic body’s Sector 34 office.

At the meeting, retired chief engineer of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), KK Bhugra, who is chairing the GMDA’s drainage committee, said that the drainage system in Gurugram has been developed by different departments, due to which there is a difference in height. He stressed this needed to be fixed on an immediate basis.

Along with this, he said that the departments concerned should start cleaning and repairing the drainage in time so that the work is completed before the next monsoon season.

“According to a survey, about 30,000 rooftop rainwater harvesting systems are installed in Gurugram. If they work correctly, we can pour 1.8 million litres of water into the ground. Steps have to be taken for this. If someone is not maintaining or operating them properly, action should be taken against them. The mandate of effective stormwater drainage plan is in the act of GMDA. It should be prepared and published and claims and objections should also be sought from residents on it,” said Bhugra.

Bhugda added that there used to be five big dams in Gurugram but today due to urbanisation they are almost defunct. As an alternative, he suggested building small dams. In addition, he also insisted on making recharge valves as far as possible.

During the meeting, MCG officials disclosed that they had received 51 complaints and 25 suggestions from residents and RWAs regarding localised drainage issues and added that the important ones should be highlighted in the GMDA’s committee report.

Kaur said that the MCG’s executive engineers have already initiated action on the 51 suggestions and added that the two public bodies need to jointly prepare a better drainage plan to help resolve waterlogging issues in the city.