35-yr-old man rapes partner’s sister

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:33 IST

A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner’s sister last month after giving her sleeping pills. The incident was reported to the police on Sunday after which a case was registered, the police said on Monday, adding that the suspect is on the run.

According to the police, the suspect raped the victim on August 5 when she was at her sister’s house in Shivaji Nagar and had requested for medicines for cold and cough.

The police said that the man also assaulted the woman and threatened her of dire consequences when she said she would inform her family members.

The victim is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was visiting her sister who had lost her spouse recently. She allegedly found out about the suspect only after she started staying with her, the police said. “The victim was suffering from cold and cough, and had asked for medicines. Then the suspect gave her four tablets and she fell asleep after taking the pills. When she woke up, she found that she was raped and informed her sister who asked her to keep quiet,” said Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

On Sunday, the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents and another elder sister, and they came down to Gurugram and took her to the police station. The victim has alleged that her sister was also involved in the conspiracy, said the police.

The suspect was booked under sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 506 (threatening for life) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the IPC at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday, after a preliminary investigation, the police said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 03:33 IST