38-year-old man dies after vehicle hits him while crossing road on NH-8

gurugram

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:56 IST

A 38-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him while he was crossing a road near Narsinghpur village on National Highway-8, the police said on Friday. Bystanders took the man to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to the police, the victim, Mahesh Kumar, was a native of Dholpur in Rajasthan and stayed in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram. He used to work as a housekeeper at a private company in the village. The incident took place on Thursday around 9pm when he was returning home after finishing his shift.

In the police complaint, Jay Parkesh, victim’s relative, alleged that Kumar was crossing the road when the unidentified vehicle hit him.

Madan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said, “The victim was taken to a hospital in Sector 10A, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He sustained fatal injuries on his head.” The police said that the victim’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Friday.

“The suspect is yet to be identified and arrested. We are checking the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the spot. We are investigating the case,” ASI added.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Thursday, the police said.

This month so far, at least 19 people have been killed in road accidents across Gurugram. In January, at least 38 people were killed in accidents. According to the data provided by the police, 1,069 accidents were reported in the city in 2019 and 400 people had lost their lives.