500 cops to enforce mask discipline in residential areas

gurugram Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Police have deployed 550 personnel in residential areas where maximum violations of mask rule in public places are being reported, officials said on Monday.

Around 2,000 people across the city have been fined for not wearing masks. A majority of the fines were reported residential areas in Sector 57, Sushant Lok, South City-1, Palam Vihar, Bus Stand, Sadar Market, Sector 5 and Sector 10, said police.

Police commissioner KK Rao has directed officials to penalise those found not adhering to Covid-19 protocols in public places. He has asked the personnel to visit all parks and sector market areas to ensure that everyone is following the protocol. “We have been receiving complaints from residents that people are not taking proper precautions and are not wearing face masks. There have been multiple tiffs reported at several parks over this issue,” he said.

Police said they have penalised 120,000 people for not wearing masks till Monday.

Usha Kundu, the assistant commissioner of police, headquarters (HQ), said, “There have been more than 20 tiffs in different residential areas where people feel offended when asked to wear masks. Many have fought with residents’ welfare association members (RWA) and abused them for asking them to put on masks.”

Police have asked RWA members to place masks in parks, markets and community centres for people who are not wearing one. Rao said they have distributed more than 1 million face masks so far and are now giving nearly 200,000 masks to RWAs. These masks have been stitched and are washable.

Police have also requested RWAs to announce recorded messages on mask discipline through loudspeakers in the residential areas to spread awareness.

There are also 40 teams of city police, comprising 1,600 police personnel, who have been directed to visit banquet halls, restaurants and hotels, where small-scale gatherings are being organised. Area wise, station house officers have been directed to keep an eye on functions and social gatherings. Those found at events without masks are being penalised on the spot, officials said.

