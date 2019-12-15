54-year-old man killed in hit-and-run mishap at crossing near GCR

gurugram

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 20:51 IST

A 54-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding at a crossing near Golf Course Road, the police said on Sunday. The man sustained fatal injuries on his head and was taken to a hospital where he died while being treated.

According to the police, Dinesh Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Laxman Vihar, Sector 4, and worked at a company as a security guard in Sector 45. The incident took place on Friday around 10pm when he was returning home after finishing his shift.

Jagdish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 53 police station, said, “The man was riding his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. He had sustained injuries on the head. The suspect driver fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.” He added that the suspect’s vehicle had a Haryana registration number.

The police said that they returned the victim’s body to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Saturday.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was killed after a pick-up truck allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near a hospital in Pataudi, the police said on Sunday. The man’s friend, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, Lakhan, the victim, was a resident of Pataudi. The incident took place on Friday around 2pm when he and his friend, Dheeraj, were returning from Haley Mandi to their residence.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “Both the people were riding a motorcycle when a pick-up truck hit them. Lakhan succumbed to his injuries while being treated at a hospital, while Dheeraj sustained minor injuries. The suspect fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Pataudi police station on Saturday.