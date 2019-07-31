6-foot-long cobra rescued near Sohna, released in Aravallis

gurugram

A six-foot-long spectacled cobra was rescued by officials of the wildlife department from a house in village Alipur, 19 kilometres from the city towards Sohna, on Tuesday evening.

The reptile was rescued after a two-year-old boy sleeping in the bedroom of the house woke up to find a snake resting near the sofa kept by the bed. He reportedly raised alarm, after which his mother rushed into the room and spotted the tail of the snake under the sofa. The family made a distress call to the wildlife officials soon afterwards.

The cobra, believed to be male and weighing 3kg, was kept under observation for an hour before being released in the Aravallis, under the supervision of wildlife officials.

Around 4.30pm, Anil Gandas, a wildlife enthusiast who led the rescue operation, received a call from a Devinder Dagar, a farmer, informing him that a snake had entered his house. He requested for help to rescue the snake, which had ventured into the house from an adjacent plot.

Dagar said he was in the field when he received a call from his sister-in-law informing him about the snake. “We have been living here for the past 35 years. However, this is the first time a snake had entered our house. My two-year-old nephew was sleeping when he heard the snake hissing. He woke up and saw the reptile move towards the sofa. He managed to alert his mother and point towards the sofa set,” he said.

Gandas said he reached the spot within half an hour and saw several villagers, who had gathered outside the gate of the house. “The snake was resting inside the sofa and, despite repeated attempts, it refused to come out. I had to tear off the sofa cover and remove its foam. The snake tried to attack me when I tried to grab it, but finally the reptile was caught,” he said.

