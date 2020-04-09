78-year-old Italian woman dies of Covid-19 in Gurugram

gurugram

: A 78-year-old Italian woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on March 3 in Delhiand was on a ventilator for almost a month,died on Thursday, state health department officials said.

The woman, part of a group of 14 tourists from Italy who 14 tested positive for the virus in one of the first set of cases reported in India last month, was being treated at Medanta - The Medicity. The other 13 members of the group recovered from the disease and were released between March 21 and March 30.

Doctors at Medanta said the woman was the worst affected in her group. The 14 Italian tourists were moved to Medanta from an Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Chhawla camp in Delhion March 4.

Dr Yatin Mehta, an intensive care expert at Medanta, who handled the treatment of the group, said the woman was struggling with illness despite showing some signs of improvement. “She was on the ventilator for almost a month. Her health condition improved in between while undergoing treatment, but her lungs did not show any major improvement. She struggled with her health condition as she had chronic kidney diseases,” he said.

The woman died around noon on Thursday. Mehta said her family has been informed. “It is up to them to decide what is to be done next. We will get more clarity on Friday,” he said.

Another Covid-19 patient, a 65-year-old man from Fazilpur village in Jharsa, near Sector 39, died on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at Artemis Hospital and died of a heart attack due to co-morbidity issues, officials said.

District health department officials said the Jharsa resident had tested positive on April 4.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Gurugram’schief medical officer, said: “he patient was coronavirus positive but he had comorbidity issues that led to death. He was highly diabetic and had leg wounds, for which he was already undergoing treatment in a private hospital.”

It was not clear how the man was infected.

VS Kundu, the monitoring incharge for all Covid-19 cases in the district, confirmed the two deaths.

A statement issued by the district administration said that the Fazilpur patient admitted to Artemis hospital died due to uncontrolled diabetes and heart attack, and that his death should not be linked to Covid-19.