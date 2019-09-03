90 illegal guest house owners private colonies in Gurugram issued fresh notices

gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:03 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday said that it has issued fresh notices to 90 house owners for converting their residences into illegal guest houses mainly in DLF phases 1,2 and 3.

Officials said that these houses were identified during the recent survey conducted in private colonies on both sides of Golf Course Road. More such notices are likely to be issued once the data obtained from other colonies is compiled, DTCP officials said.

Ved Prakash, DTCP, enforcement, said that these houses have been issued notices under the new guest house policy notified by the department in July this year. These houses are neither on the sector roads nor they have approached the department for necessary permissions. “The notices being pasted at these houses and owners have been asked to explain the violations and restore the building as per the original plan,” he said.

Apart from this, the department is also contemplating to take up the matter of guest houses that have taken permission under the Sarai Act of the MCG, as the house owners have not taken permission to change the land use of the plot.

Last month, DTCP decided to carry out a survey to identify guest houses run illegally in private residential colonies, such as DLF colonies, Sushant Lok-1, South City-1, Ardee City, Mayfield Garden and Malibu Towne, among others.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:03 IST