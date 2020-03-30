92-year-old man jumps off from 24th floor, dies

gurugram

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:05 IST

A 92-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping off the balcony of his apartment on the 24th floor of a condominium on the Golf Course Road, on Sunday morning. The incident was reported to the police by the security guards around 6.50am, the police said.

The police said the man was being treated for depression at a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the incident took place at 6.45am and the security guards reported the incident within 10 minutes.

Deepak Kumar, station house officer, Sector 53 police station, said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. “As per a preliminary probe, the man was being treated for depression and lived with his wife in the apartment. His two sons are working in Dubai and Chennai; they have been informed,” he said.

The police said that the man had died due to a head injury and sustained multiple fractures from the fall.

Kumar said they have recorded statements of his wife and brother-in-law who lives in the same condominium.

“The wife was asleep when the man walked out of the room and jumped off the balcony. They have two domestic help who were also sleeping in their room and woke up to the call from the security guards; within minutes, the security supervisor visited the apartment,” Kumar said.

The man had retired from an Indian multinational conglomerate, the police said.

The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem examination on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

Despite repeated attempts to contact DLF, they did not respond to calls and messages.

SUICIDE HELPLINE NUMBERS

Snehi: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090