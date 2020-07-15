94% Haryana students clear Class 10 boards, girls outshine boys again

gurugram

The overall pass percentage for students of Haryana stood at 94.01% in the Central Board of School Education examinations for Class 10, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. While no city-wise topper was declared by the board owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, students in multiple Gurugram schools scored above 90%, with many obtaining a perfect score in multiple subjects.

In Haryana, a total of 1,31,741 students appeared for the examination — 78,927 boys and 52,814 girls. Out of these, 1,23,850 students cleared the examination. The number included 72,877 boys and 50,973 girls. The pass percentage for the state stood at 94.01%, with girls outperforming boys. While the pass percentage for girls was 96.51%, for boys the percentage dropped to 92.33%. The pass percentage for students enrolled in independent schools was 93.89%, while students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalaya stood at 98.17% and 99.56% respectively.

Earlier in March, the CBSE had cancelled board examinations owing to the nationwide lockdown that had been imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. The pending examinations were scheduled to take place from July 1, but were eventually called off after protests from parents and state governments. The board later announced an alternative assessment formula, on the basis of which students were graded based on their performance in the subjects for which tests had already been held.

At Blue Bells Model School in Sector 4, Shruti Chotani topped the school with an aggregate of 99.4%. Shruti scored 497 out of 500 marks in the examinations and managed a perfect score in two subjects. An ecstatic Shruti said that she was delighted with her scores. “I had worked quite hard and I’m glad the results reflected that. I couldn’t access the results for a long time but when I finally saw the scores, I was quite relieved. My parents are very happy with the results too,” said Chotani, who has opted for the science stream in Class 11 and Class 12 and plans to become a doctor.

Arijit Chowdhury emerged as the topper of Ryan International School, Sohna Road, with 99.2%. Peeya Sharma, Arijit’s principal, said that the school was happy that the hard work and effort of students had paid off. Out of the 177 students that appeared in the exam, 160 had secured the first division.

At Delhi Public School, Sector 45, Maanas Somani was the school topper with 98.8%. The school average stood at 88.1%, with around 56% of the students scoring 90% and above. At Amity International School, Sector-46, Kshitij Bagga was the school topper with 99% aggregate.

Three students, Bhavya Jayna, Jeiya Khurana and Shiksha Sagar, scored the highest at Shiv Nadar school with 97.6% each.