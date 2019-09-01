A thriving community of people in Gurugram

gurugram

Located in Sector 37C, just off Pataudi Road, stands Corona Optus — a large condominium of eight towers. As one passes through the main gate, one enters a by-lane dotted with a clubhouse, shops and a school. A security official allows visitors inside only after confirming with the person one is visiting. The inside of the condominium is a veritable mesh of green and beige. Walkways, driveways and lawns alongside every tower give the place a serene look.

Residents dressed in their workout gear can be seen doing yoga or meditating, while many people across all ages can be seen briskly walking. The condominium has a bustling environment. Anita Bhangdu, a resident for the past year and a half, said, “We feel safe here. There is a guard at the entrance of every tower.”

“We also have great Whatsapp group called Corona Ladies. There are about 360 members in the group and everyone helps one another,” piped in Monica, Bhangdu’s daughter-in-law. The condominium offers two-tiered security and other amenities like a swimming pool, a basketball court, a lawn tennis court, a skating area and a temple.

Ruchi Mehrotra, a marketing professional, said, when it comes to maintenance and flat sizes, the project really aces. “At times, one can feel claustrophobic in a flat, but these flats have a great layout. They are extremely well-ventilated.”

Wide open spaces, a bustling community and large flat sizes are some of the main reasons why tenants have turned owners. Gaurav Kalia, a corporate professional, is one such example, “It’s great to return home to a community that is so supportive of one another. Once I remember, I returned home at around 9:00pm. My home electricity was gone. I contacted someone from the maintenance team, and although the electricians had left, he somehow managed to fix my electricity within the next half an hour. Responses from volunteers, RWA members, the builder and the maintenance agency are very quick.”

Although the condominium celebrates all festivals, it attempts to stay environmentally friendly. “We don’t use plastic items during any of our functions. We are also the first condominium in the city to have had a fully functioning water harvesting system,” said Dinesh Maratha, a resident.

A common complaint of most residents, however, was the poor condition of the road outside the society. Further, an adjacent ground outside the society has become a dumping yard for nearby factories, said residents. They said they are in talks with government officials to address these issues.

Residents who have moved in recently expressed happiness in their decision. 68-year-old Kamal Goyal, who moved into the condominium four months back, said, “Although we have lived for only four months, we feel as if we have lived here for the past ten years. Such is the warmth of the people here.”

