‘Ab ki baar Haryana paar’ to be Congress poll cry in the state poll

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:07 IST

Addressing an election rally in Patli village near Farrukhnagar, state Congress chief Kumari Selja asked people to vote for party candidate as it was only Congress that had brought development and prosperity in the district. In the rally, which was organized in support of party candidate from Badshahpur, Rao Kamalbir Singh, Selja said that BJP was using issues like removal of article 370, which are not of any consequence to the local population. “I want the people to vote for the Congress candidate as he as a clean image and do so across Haryana to ensure ‘BJP is ab ki baar Haryana paar’,” she said.

Singh also assured the people that Rao Kalambir Singh would take up the issue of the people and bring development and jobs back to Gurgaon and Badshahpur, which are economic hotspots of the state.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon candidate Sukhbir Kataria participated in a programme organized migrants in Maruti Vihar. Kataria touched upon issues like economic slowdown, which were at the heart of unrest among all sections of the society, whether it was government employees or private employees. “The contract workers, traders, businessmen or teachers are facing the same problem as there is no assurance of jobs or economic growth. The auto industry, real estate sector, which ensured Gurgaon’s growth, have gone down and no measures are being taken to revive them,” he said.

Referring to the oft-repeated assertions of development by the BJP, Kataria said that only three underpasses have been constructed in the city in name of infrastructure. “Where is the Metro line? It was the Congress which brought Metro to the city and after that everything has remained on paper,” he said, adding that GMDA had also failed to deliver anything.

The BJP, however, refuted the allegations and said that work is either complete or in progress in 115 out of 118 promises made in their manifesto. “The government has built roads, ensured KMP Expressway becomes operational and given jobs on merit, which never happened before,” BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:07 IST