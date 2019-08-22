After 11-year gap, 77K beneficiaries added to below poverty line list

gurugram

The state government on Wednesday added more than 77,000 new beneficiaries to its Below Poverty Line (BPL) list after 11 years. The list was last revised in 2008.

There are 11.5 lakh BPL cardholders in the state, as per the Haryana food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, who are entitled to benefits under Public Distribution System (PDS).

In Gurugram district, 530 families have been included in the list — including three from Gurugram, 157 from Badshahpur, 246 from Pataudi and 124 from Sohna. The highest number of beneficiaries — 3000 — have been added from Mewat district.

In a state-level programme, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar through video conference from Panchkula, addressed the beneficiaries across 22 districts. Khattar said, “After 2008, no new beneficiaries were added to the BPL list. At that time, families with monthly income less than ₹10,000 were considered a part of the BPL, but Haryana has extended the limit till ₹15,000. Any family with annual income less than ₹1,80,000 can now apply for ration cards. It will be an ongoing process.”

He said more than 1 lakh applications for ration card are still pending in the state, and directed officials to survey those living below the poverty line.

According to a senior official in the district administration, the state will be going for assembly elections in October and the survey is expected to continue till the model code of conduct is not imposed in the state by the election commission.

