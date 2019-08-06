After books, teaching resources to be QR coded

gurugram

After introducing QR-coded books for students from April, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, is revamping the training modules used by teachers to make them compatible with the digital resources that have been introduced over the past two years as part of the Saksham programme. The programme is a statewide initiative that seeks to achieve grade-level competency among students.

While a number of apps focusing on additional teaching resources had been introduced last year, teachers were using training modules that were last updated in 2014. The move to revamp teacher training modules is aimed at ensuring that the content used by teachers is not outdated and that newer content can be easily shared in one place through the use of QR codes. The QR codes will allow teachers to get additional information required for teaching a particular chapter. A quick response (QR) code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, which can be used for storing web-links or other information for reading on a smartphone.

Suman Nain, director, SCERT, said that increased reliance on digital teaching resources mandated that the resources used by teachers are also made up to date.”We will be introducing QR-coded teaching resources. In addition, the new teaching books will be framed in a manner which will allow teachers to focus on both bright students and students who are relatively weaker. The books will outline competencies that will cater to all students,” said Nain.

While the books with revamped contents and QR codes will be released only by the next academic session, digital copies of the teaching resources will be shared with teachers by the end of this month.

“The learning enhancement modules were created in 2014 and had not been updated since. Now, with renewed focus on Saksham 2.0 and introduction of various digital learning resources, the modules being used by teachers as resources will be updated with QR codes. This would allow us to update the resources quickly in the future,” said Manoj Kaushik, trainer-in-charge, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

