Autopsy reveals toddler was sexually assaulted and murdered

gurugram

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:00 IST

Three days after the body of a girl, suspected to be around three years old, was found in a bag on a green belt on the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway near Anaj Mandi, Sector 10-A, an autopsy conducted on Saturday revealed that the toddler was sexually assaulted and murdered.

After the incident was reported on Wednesday, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said that the cause of death was a head injury.

“The preliminary post-mortem examination report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. She also had injuries on her back and thighs,” he said.

On Wednesday around 4.42pm, a traffic marshal of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) noticed a suspicious-looking black travelling bag lying near the bollards next to a pavement on the Jaipur to Delhi side of the expressway.

The marshal then informed an NHAI patrolling team, which inspected the bag, and after sensing a foul smell emanating from it, reported the incident to the police control room. The police team recovered the girl’s body from the bag. The police said that a frock and some medicine bottles had been recovered from the bag and there was medical tape stuck to her nose, suggesting that she may have been under treatment.

The police said her body had been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours for identification as per protocol. Her autopsy was conducted and final rites carried out on Saturday.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the girl could not be identified. “Prima facie, the probe suggests that someone killed her, bundled her body in a bag and dumped it near the bushes on the expressway,” the police officer said, adding that no suspect had been identified so far.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 13:59 IST