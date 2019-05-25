Bhondsi school murder: Conductor refuses Rs1L compensation

Ashok Kumar, the 43-year-old bus conductor who was the initial suspect in the murder of an eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi, on Saturday refused to accept compensation of Rs1 lakh from the Gurugram police, terming it inadequate. He also accused the police of assassinating his character.

Kumar was arrested by on September 8, 2017, but was later acquitted by a special court on February 28, 2018.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had directed the Gurugram police department to pay the compensation.

Shashank Kumar Sawan, deputy commissioner of police, headquarters, said that they have sent the draft of Rs1 lakh, as per the NHRC directions. “They (NHRC) had asked for compliance and we have handed it over,” he said.

NHRC, on February 26, 2018, had written to the police that an innocent bus conductor was falsely arrested and charged for the student’s murder. (A copy of the letter is with HT).

Kumar said that money cannot heal his trauma and the cost decided by the authorities is insufficient.

“I was tortured, beaten, hung upside down and my head submerged in water by the police to get me to confess. I was asked to parade before the media and they humiliated me in front of my family and public. The incident still haunts me in my sleep,” he said.

He said despite having no role in the murder, the police had threatened him to confess to the murder.

“I was subjected to third-degree torture despite revealing all information and the sequence of events to CBI officials. I need justice for the torture I have faced. I was innocent but I was framed by the senior officials to save the juvenile who is now behind bars. I need action against those who were involved. I was assured of prompt action against officials, but there is no development in the case,” said Kumar.

Kumar said that despite regular attempts, he has failed to get a job and is finding it difficult to make ends meet. His wife works at a private school in the village and is the sole breadwinner of the family.

“I am unable to find a job due to the character assassination by the police. Although I walked free, no one is ready to believe me to be innocent. The CBI gave me clean chit but no action was taken against officials who falsely implicated me. The CBI is yet to submit a report on the police officials,” said Kumar.

Kumar’s family said they are waiting for the supplementary chargesheet to review the CBI’s findings.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, said, “The CBI is yet to submit the supplementary chargesheet and action will be taken by higher authorities once we know what the CBI has filed against the police officials. He is paid the compensation as he was falsely implicated.”

First Published: May 25, 2019 23:53 IST