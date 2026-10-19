Haryana govt releases ₹104 crore for Manesar civic body office land
The funds will be transferred by the municipal corporation to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC)
The Haryana government has released ₹104 crore to facilitate the purchase of land for the new office of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), paving the way for the civic body to have its own permanent headquarters in Sector 2.
The funds will be transferred by the municipal corporation to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), from which a 2.99-acre plot near IMT Chowk and the Delhi-Jaipur highway service road will be transferred in the corporation’s name.
The move is expected to bring relief to residents as well as the civic administration, which has been operating from rented buildings for nearly six years. According to the report, the corporation has been spending around ₹25 lakh every month on rent.
Once the land is transferred, the corporation’s engineering wing will prepare the building plan and appoint a consultant for the proposed office. The construction cost of the new building will be borne from the corporation’s own revenue.
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The proposed location in Sector 2 is expected to make access to government services easier for residents. Offices of HSIIDC, the pollution control board, Manesar tehsil, the electricity department and the sub-divisional officer are already located in the area.
With the MCM office also coming up in the same vicinity, residents will not have to visit different parts of the city for various civic and administrative services. Officials said the co-location of offices could help streamline service delivery and make grievance redressal more convenient.
Mandeep Ghanghas, executive engineer, Municipal Corporation Manesar, said the funds released by the government would be transferred to HSIIDC this month. The land would subsequently be formally transferred to the municipal corporation, following which preparations for the construction of the new office would begin.
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“The government has released ₹104 crore for the land for the corporation’s new office. The amount will now be transferred to HSIIDC, after which the land will be transferred in the name of the municipal corporation. A consultant will then be appointed and the building plan and other details will be prepared,” Ghanghas said.
The civic body has been functioning from rented premises since its formation, resulting in recurring expenditure on rent. The acquisition of its own land is expected to reduce this expenditure in the long term and provide a dedicated administrative centre for the rapidly expanding Manesar urban area.
The proposed office will also bring key municipal functions under one roof, allowing residents to access civic services and submit complaints without having to visit multiple offices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More