Haryana govt releases ₹104 crore for Manesar civic body office land

The Haryana government has released ₹104 crore to facilitate the purchase of land for the new office of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), paving the way for the civic body to have its own permanent headquarters in Sector 2. According to the report, the corporation has been spending around ₹25 lakh every month on rent. (Representative file photo)

The funds will be transferred by the municipal corporation to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), from which a 2.99-acre plot near IMT Chowk and the Delhi-Jaipur highway service road will be transferred in the corporation’s name.

The move is expected to bring relief to residents as well as the civic administration, which has been operating from rented buildings for nearly six years. According to the report, the corporation has been spending around ₹25 lakh every month on rent.

Once the land is transferred, the corporation’s engineering wing will prepare the building plan and appoint a consultant for the proposed office. The construction cost of the new building will be borne from the corporation’s own revenue.

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The proposed location in Sector 2 is expected to make access to government services easier for residents. Offices of HSIIDC, the pollution control board, Manesar tehsil, the electricity department and the sub-divisional officer are already located in the area.

With the MCM office also coming up in the same vicinity, residents will not have to visit different parts of the city for various civic and administrative services. Officials said the co-location of offices could help streamline service delivery and make grievance redressal more convenient.

Mandeep Ghanghas, executive engineer, Municipal Corporation Manesar, said the funds released by the government would be transferred to HSIIDC this month. The land would subsequently be formally transferred to the municipal corporation, following which preparations for the construction of the new office would begin.

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“The government has released ₹104 crore for the land for the corporation’s new office. The amount will now be transferred to HSIIDC, after which the land will be transferred in the name of the municipal corporation. A consultant will then be appointed and the building plan and other details will be prepared,” Ghanghas said.

The civic body has been functioning from rented premises since its formation, resulting in recurring expenditure on rent. The acquisition of its own land is expected to reduce this expenditure in the long term and provide a dedicated administrative centre for the rapidly expanding Manesar urban area.

The proposed office will also bring key municipal functions under one roof, allowing residents to access civic services and submit complaints without having to visit multiple offices.