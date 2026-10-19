Gurugram: MCG deploys night teams across zones to check on open garbage burning
The MCG’s headquarters order has asked joint commissioners of all six zones to submit details of their enforcement mechanism, including team composition, duty rosters and contact numbers
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has stepped up its enforcement against open garbage burning, deploying dedicated teams for night-time inspections and challan operations in several zones as the city enters the winter pollution season.
The move follows directions issued by the MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) on October 15, asking all six zones to establish an effective mechanism for immediate action on complaints of open burning received through social media, toll-free numbers, WhatsApp, email, the CHS portal and other channels. The directions call for teams to be deployed round the clock to stop and extinguish burning, take action against those responsible and implement remedial measures under the applicable Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) directions.
Separate office orders issued on October 19 show that night-time enforcement teams have now been constituted in at least Zones I, IV and VI. The teams have been tasked with responding to complaints of garbage burning after 6pm, issuing challans and documenting enforcement action.
In Zone-I, four employees — including assistant sanitary inspectors, a helper and a supervisor — have been deputed for night-time burning challan operations. The team has been directed to promptly attend complaints, stop and extinguish burning activities, issue challans against those responsible and submit compliance reports.
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Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said a similar arrangement has been made in Zone-IV, where four employees have been deputed for night-time enforcement after 6pm. “The order directs the team to respond to complaints, immediately stop and extinguish burning, issue challans and maintain records of enforcement action. It also warns that negligence or laxity in the discharge of assigned duties would be viewed seriously. The order has come into force with immediate effect,” he said.
In Zone-VI, four employees have also been assigned night-time burning challan duties. Their responsibilities include attending complaints of open burning, extinguishing fires, issuing challans against violators and implementing remedial measures in accordance with GRAP directions. They have also been instructed to properly document the action taken and submit compliance reports.
The MCG’s headquarters order has asked joint commissioners of all six zones to submit details of their enforcement mechanism, including team composition, duty rosters and contact numbers. The order makes clear that the issue is to be accorded top priority during the ongoing GRAP period and winter season.
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The intensified night-time enforcement comes at a time when open burning of garbage has emerged as a recurring source of localised air pollution in Gurugram and Manesar. Burning waste in vacant plots, along roads and in other open spaces releases smoke and pollutants at a time when winter conditions can already trap pollutants close to the ground.
The latest orders indicate that the civic body is seeking to address a key enforcement gap — garbage burning that takes place after regular working hours. By creating dedicated night teams, the MCG aims to ensure that complaints received during the evening and night are acted upon immediately rather than being addressed the following day.
Officials have also been directed to maintain proper documentation of each enforcement action, including challans issued, and submit compliance reports to senior officers. The mechanism is intended to ensure accountability as well as sustained enforcement throughout the winter and GRAP period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More