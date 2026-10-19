Gurugram: MCG deploys night teams across zones to check on open garbage burning

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has stepped up its enforcement against open garbage burning, deploying dedicated teams for night-time inspections and challan operations in several zones as the city enters the winter pollution season. The teams have been tasked with responding to complaints of garbage burning after 6pm. (HT file photo)

The move follows directions issued by the MCG additional commissioner (headquarters) on October 15, asking all six zones to establish an effective mechanism for immediate action on complaints of open burning received through social media, toll-free numbers, WhatsApp, email, the CHS portal and other channels. The directions call for teams to be deployed round the clock to stop and extinguish burning, take action against those responsible and implement remedial measures under the applicable Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) directions.

Separate office orders issued on October 19 show that night-time enforcement teams have now been constituted in at least Zones I, IV and VI. The teams have been tasked with responding to complaints of garbage burning after 6pm, issuing challans and documenting enforcement action.

In Zone-I, four employees — including assistant sanitary inspectors, a helper and a supervisor — have been deputed for night-time burning challan operations. The team has been directed to promptly attend complaints, stop and extinguish burning activities, issue challans against those responsible and submit compliance reports.

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Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said a similar arrangement has been made in Zone-IV, where four employees have been deputed for night-time enforcement after 6pm. “The order directs the team to respond to complaints, immediately stop and extinguish burning, issue challans and maintain records of enforcement action. It also warns that negligence or laxity in the discharge of assigned duties would be viewed seriously. The order has come into force with immediate effect,” he said.

In Zone-VI, four employees have also been assigned night-time burning challan duties. Their responsibilities include attending complaints of open burning, extinguishing fires, issuing challans against violators and implementing remedial measures in accordance with GRAP directions. They have also been instructed to properly document the action taken and submit compliance reports.

The MCG’s headquarters order has asked joint commissioners of all six zones to submit details of their enforcement mechanism, including team composition, duty rosters and contact numbers. The order makes clear that the issue is to be accorded top priority during the ongoing GRAP period and winter season.

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The intensified night-time enforcement comes at a time when open burning of garbage has emerged as a recurring source of localised air pollution in Gurugram and Manesar. Burning waste in vacant plots, along roads and in other open spaces releases smoke and pollutants at a time when winter conditions can already trap pollutants close to the ground.

The latest orders indicate that the civic body is seeking to address a key enforcement gap — garbage burning that takes place after regular working hours. By creating dedicated night teams, the MCG aims to ensure that complaints received during the evening and night are acted upon immediately rather than being addressed the following day.

Officials have also been directed to maintain proper documentation of each enforcement action, including challans issued, and submit compliance reports to senior officers. The mechanism is intended to ensure accountability as well as sustained enforcement throughout the winter and GRAP period.