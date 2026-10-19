Amit Aggarwal explores the switch from workwear to after-hours glamour

From the end of a workday to the start of an evening out, Amit Aggarwal’s latest collection explored how personal style shifts with the mood. Presented at the Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI grand finale in New Delhi on Sunday, On a Day Like Today brought together everyday Indian references, experimental textures and expressive colours, with actor Aneet Padda walking as the showstopper. Amit Aggarwal with actor Aneet Padda

Created under Aggarwal’s prêt label AM:IT in collaboration with Lakmē 9to5, the collection drew on familiar crafts, domestic objects and everyday gestures, reworking them through contemporary silhouettes and unexpected materials. Utility and structure met colour, craft and ornament, reflecting the transition from the routines of the working day to the freedom of after-hours dressing.

The actor also spoke warmly about working with Aggarwal, praising both his designs and personality. “Meeting Amit and getting to spend some time with him was incredible because he’s just such a fun personality. He’s somebody who’s authentic. And obviously, I just love the colour palette, and once I wore the outfit, I just felt like myself. So, I think that was amazing,” she said.

For Aggarwal, the collection was an opportunity to reinterpret familiar Indian references through a contemporary lens. “For me, it is about finding the extraordinary in the familiar and recognising that while the person remains the same, their energy and expression can evolve,” he said.