Bodies of two men found on expressway

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:10 IST

Two men were found lying dead on the road, on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, near Kherki Daula, in the early hours of Wednesday, said the police. Officers said that the autopsy confirmed that the victims were in an inebriated state but the motive behind the deaths was yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, they were informed by a commuter around 4.30am that two bodies were lying on the road and one of them had no clothes on. A team from the Kherki Daula police station and a forensic team were sent. The victims had severe injuries all over their body and head, possibly inflicted with a blunt object, said officers.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they were still trying to ascertain the cause of death and they did not find anything crucial to establish the motive. Police said a preliminary probe suggests that the men were either hit by an unidentified vehicle or were killed by someone in a robbery attempt. “The stretch is isolated and a few cases have been reported here in the past of loot and snatching. We have roped in crime teams to investigate the reason for the deaths,” he said.

Police recovered a motorcycle from near the spot and after examining it, police said it didn’t seem as if the deceased were rammed by any vehicle as it is not damaged from any side.

The victims were identified as Dheeraj Sunder (24) of Siwan in Bihar, and Salim (22) of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. Police said both were friends and lived in different rented accommodations in Shivaji Park and Devi Lal colony. Dheeraj’s body was found unclad and his clothes were not found at the spot, the police said.

The ACP said Salim worked in a private company in Manesar and Dheeraj had set up a vegetable shop in his colony.

The family members of the victims have alleged foul play and demanded that the suspects involved be identified and arrested. “If it were an accident then where did the clothes go? His wallet and watch are also missing,” said Shyam Sunder, father of Dheeraj.

Police said they found one mobile phone from the spot and informed the family, who told the police that they both were partying until late night at a friend’s place near Kherki Daula, and that Dheeraj had gone to drop Salim to Rajeev Chowk but didn’t return.

The ACP said that the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was head injuries possibly inflicted by a blunt object. A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday, the police said.