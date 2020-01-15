City player strikes gold at the Khelo India Youth Games

gurugram

Rishabh Yadav, a city resident, bagged a gold medal in archery at the Khelo India Youth Games, 2020. Yadav beat his opponent, Mukul Sharma of Rajasthan, in the compound category to win an individual gold on January 13 in Guwahati, Assam.

After returning to the city on Wednesday, Yadav was quick to hit the training ground. The 17-year-old archer said Khelo India Youth Games is equivalent to any international game. “The tournament was tough as every state had sent their best players. I kept my cool and I landed on the winning side,” said Yadav.

Yadav spends at least four hours a day training for the sport in his school, Amity International in Sector 43. The class-12 student trains under his coach, Kapil Kaushik, who taught him the basics of the game. “Yadav is extremely dedicated. There were days when I had to force Rishabh to leave the ground because he is so determined to get the right shot,” said Kaushik.

For acing this tournament, Yadav received useful advice from senior archer Abhishek Verma, who won a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea. Yadav said that Verma’s presence at the training ground encouraged him a lot. “Verma has played at the highest level and he knows what a tournament, such as Khelo India, can offer. He gave me a few tips, which were immensely helpful,” said Yadav.

These days, he juggles his time between preparation for pre-board examination and archery. The humanities student said that he takes his books along with him when he is out for a tournament. “I was in Guwahati when my pre-board examination was underway. My school agreed to make special arrangements so that I can take the test later” said Yadav, who leaves for Ranchi on Thursday to take part in the Federation of India (SGFI) Nation School Games, to be held from January 17-21.

Haryana is the second-best performing state in Khelo India Youth Games this year, winning 23 golds following Maharashtra, which has won 28 gold medals so far. Raj Yadav, district sports officer, said, “Our players are performing well. They have been provided with the best facilities in the city. I am hopeful that players from Gurugram will win more medals.”