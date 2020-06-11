City reports 6 new deaths; Covid-19 tally reaches 2,737

gurugram

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:06 IST

The city on Thursday reported six deaths related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) – the highest single-day jump in fatalities due to the virus so far. This takes the city’s Covid -19 toll to 19. The new fatalities include the death of a police official and three other people who were declared dead on arrival by hospitals and were later tested to be Covid positive.

Gurugram has the second-highest coronavirus fatality in the state, after Faridabad where 22 deaths have been reported so far. In the four days, 14 deaths have been reported in Gurugram. The total count of deaths in Haryana stands at 64.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), said, “Six deaths have been reported in the city, out of which three were brought dead and were later tested Covid-19 positive. They were in the age bracket of 60-80 years. A 42-year-old woman, who was admitted in AIIMS Jhajjar, was confirmed positive but her cause of death is yet to be ascertained as the details have not been shared by the hospital.”

Yadav also said, “A 60-year-old woman having diabetes succumbed to the infection at Medeor Hospital. Also, a police officer who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 positive at a private hospital died due to cardiac arrest.”.

Gurugram also recorded 191 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus to 2,737, according to the state health bulletin. Out of the total number of cases, 1,858 are hospitalised while 860 have been discharged so far. As of Thursday, Gurugram’s Covid-19 burden was nearly 51%. Since June 1, the city has reported more than 1,700 cases. The district is currently among the 38 worst-affected districts noticing a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the state health bulletin, 21 overseas travellers, residents of Haryana brought to India from USA under the Vande Bharat Misssion, have also been tested Covid-19 positive. Out of the 21 travellers, 5 have been discharged while 16 are being treated at different districts of the state.