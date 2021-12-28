City roads not pedestrian-friendly, finds mobility plan; GMDA sets long-term plan for footpaths

gurugram

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST

The final draft of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Comprehensive Mobility Management Plan (CMMP) for the city, released last week, bolsters a longstanding claim by residents and experts — that Gurugram is not a pedestrian-friendly city.

As per a study done by the Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, which was tasked with drafting the CMMP, Gurugram has an average walkability index of just 0.68 out of 5, “reflecting an overall poor condition” of relevant infrastructure.

This index is calculated based on four parameters — footpath availability, footpath width, kerb height and the overall condition of the footpath. Based on empirical measurements taken on the ground, a normalised score has been assigned to each of Gurugram’s 115 sectors, ranging between 0-5, wherein 0 indicates poor walkability and 5 indicates that the area is highly suitable for walking.

Of these, only four sectors — 28, 29, 44 and 45, all in the vicinity of Huda City Centre — were found to be pedestrian-friendly. “The average index for the study area came out to be 0.68, thus reflecting an overall poor condition. The maximum index obtained sector-wise was 4.68 in the new Gurugram area near MG Road, Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro area,” the CMMP states.

To remedy the situation, the GMDA, in the mobility plan has proposed to build nearly 800 kilometres of footpaths across Gurugram over the next 20 years, up from the planned 400 kilometres, as per an earlier draft that was criticised by residents over lack of focus on pedestrian infrastructure.

From the existing scenario, in which only 14% of the city’s road network (or 153kms) is serviced by footpaths, the GMDA has proposed to increase this to 100% coverage by 2041.

The CMMP also found that walkability decreases as one moves away from the city centre. “Upcoming development areas such as the Badshahpur, Narsinghpur, beyond Dwarka Expressway, sew sectors — 34, 36, 37, 53, 61, 49, 50 etc — are completely devoid of footpaths. Most of the locations in the central core area have a footpath, unfortunately, they are either encroached or occupied by vehicles and forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway. This leads to a reduction in carriageway capacity. Besides, pedestrians’ walking experience on the carriageway is neither safe nor convenient,” the CMMP states.

This is significant in light of another data point in the CMMP, which shows that 33% of all daily trips undertaken by Gurugram’s residents are on foot, more than any other mode of transport. Two-wheelers account for 28% of this modal share, while cars make up 14%, auto rickshaws 13%, public transport 9% and non-motorised transport 3%.

Data available with the traffic police also show that pedestrians remain vulnerable, with at least 750 fatalities reported between 2015 and 2019.

“Given the high share of walking in the modal split, there is a potential to develop a robust system for non-motorised transport, such as protected bicycle lanes and usable footpaths, which would protect vulnerable road users. The fact that we have neither reveals the inequities inherent in urban planning. We continue to build more roads which don’t serve the larger population at all,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, a city-based transport planning and mobility expert.

The GMDA’s CMMP takes cognisance of such concerns. “The overall walkability index needs urgent improvement through appropriate targeted interventions...Although a large share of trips is conducted by walk, there are grossly inadequate pedestrian facilities such as footpaths and road crossing facilities making pedestrians vulnerable. The pedestrian infrastructure is deficient not only in quantity but also in quality...The act of walking is fundamental to urban life,” states the CMMP.

“Poor quality of pedestrian infrastructure sends a message that pedestrians are not welcome in the urban environment. Fortunately, the street design practice in India is beginning to recognise the integral role of walking in any sustainable transport system. Increasingly, engineers and planners are emphasising the need to design ‘complete streets’ that make walking safe, comfortable, and convenient,” the mobility plan states.

As per the GMDA’s plan, about 300 kilometres of footpaths are expected to be created by 2031, while an existing 65 kilometres will be revamped to meet the stipulations of the Indian Road Congress’ (IRC) First Revision of the Guidelines for Pedestrian Facilities.

GMDA officials could not be reached for comment.