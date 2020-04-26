e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / City witnesses heavy rain, hail, severe weather likely today

City witnesses heavy rain, hail, severe weather likely today

gurugram Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for parts of north India, the city witnessed a storm on Sunday afternoon, complete with rain, gusty winds, overcast skies, lightning and thunder, and even hail in some parts of the city. The rain also brought with it a welcome dip in mercury, with the maximum daytime temperature falling to 32 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

With heavy showers between 12.45pm and 2pm on Sunday, a few areas of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging and power cuts, including areas in Sector 4, Sushant Lok and Ardee City. As per IMD data, the city received 8.6mm of rainfall until Sunday morning, and may continue to see more showers until Tuesday. Wind speeds on Sunday touched 25km per hour in some parts of the city. Wind speeds are expected to remain above 10km per hour, “and may reach up to 30km per hour if severe weather conditions persist, which they may,” an IMD spokesperson said.

As per the IMD’s forecast for Gurugram, a “partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning” will persist for at least the next two days. A severe weather warning has also been issued for April 27, with hailstorms, gusty winds and squall expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan. The forecast also says that the temperature will remain below 40 degrees Celsius in Gurugram over the next seven days, touching 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, and rising to 39 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

top news
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news