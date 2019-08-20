Commuting to Bahadurgarh from Gurugram to become smooth from June 2020

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:07 IST

The Public Works Department (PWD) has allotted the work of widening the 3.5km Bajghera Road with a June 2020 deadline. This will significantly reduce the travel time to New Delhi and facilitate a smooth commute.

At present, the road, which only has two lanes, is in a dilapidated condition and is riddled with potholes, there are no traffic lights, no service lanes along its length of 3.5km from Bajghera flyover to Delhi border near Chhawla Camp.

A PWD officer familiar with the issue said that the road would be expanded to have four lanes to decongest the stretch, which is used by thousands of commuters between Bahadurgarh and Gurugram.

The official said that the traffic volume on Bajghera Road has increased manifold over the past decade and widening it is the need of the hour. “Bajghera Road will be widened from a two-lane road to a four-lane one. The work has been allotted to a contractor, who has to complete it by May 31, 2020,” PWD superintending engineer Chandra Mohan said.

The road, which starts from the under-construction flyover on Delhi Rewari Railway line at Bajghera crossing, is popularly known as the Bajghera road. It is the main revenue road and allows a shorter route to commuters heading to Bahadurgarh from Gurugram via Chhawla Camp. Many Haryana roadways and private buses ply between Bahadurgarh and main bus stand Gurugram via Bajghera Road.

Lalit Kumar, a Delhi-based commuter, said, “I use this road every day. Its condition is so bad that it takes me minimum 40 to 50 minutes to reach New Palam Vihar from Chhawla Camp, which is just a distance of 3.5km. If I take other routes, via Jahajgarh or Kapashera, it adds an extra 7km to reach New Palam Vihar. We hope the PWD completes the work in a timely fashion.”

The estimated cost of the project, which includes widening and strengthening the road, is approximately ₹22 crore. The shifting of electricity poles and lines and felling of trees will be done by September end.

“We have received the permission for removal of trees (felling and transplantation) from the forest department. We have also got estimated cost for removal or shifting of electricity poles from the electricity department. Meanwhile, we have asked contractor to start work on the drainage, culverts etc at places free from any encumbrances. We want to complete the project on time,” said Chandra Mohan.

“We have long been demanding strengthening of this road from PWD which finally has hired a contractor now. Widening this road into four-lane would bring us big relief,” said Rakesh Rana, a New Palam Vihar resident, adding that traveling to west Delhi and Bahadurgarh would be hassle free.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 20:07 IST