Cop, family booked for daughter-in-law’s death

gurugram

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:03 IST

A head constable of Gurugram Police, his wife and their son have been booked for allegedly murdering their daughter-in-law. The woman was poisoned to death in Palam Vihar, the police said.

The family member of the woman who died alleged that the policeman had been sexually exploiting her and was threatened to withdraw a complaint she had filed. The woman was harassed and subjected to physical torture for several months, alleged her family members.

The deceased was a native of Sirsa and had been staying with her husband and in-laws in Palam Vihar since 2013. On Wednesday, the family members of the woman received a call from her husband saying she was unwell and asking them to reach Gurugram.

“Later, we received a call from a neighbour who told us about the torture she had faced. They heard her cries on Tuesday night, it seems she was beaten and suddenly, there was silence,” said the maternal uncle of the woman, who lodged a police complainant.

He said when they reached the hospital, his niece’s in-laws told them that she had consumed poison and died.

Indu Rajput, an activist of Raksha Saviour, said she received a call from the woman’s brother and when she reached the mortuary, the woman’s family had been forced leave the city with the body. “The police forced the family to leave the city with a body and till now, the police has not arrested anyone in this case,” said Rajput.

Rajput said that according to the woman’s family, she was sexually assaulted by her father-in-law and forced to remain silent. Six months ago, the policeman had tried to rape her, when she raised the alarm and was rescued by her neighbours. “At that time, a case was filed at a women’s police station. The father-in-law (cop) had then apologised to everyone and pleaded to take back the case,” said Rajput, adding that family has given an application to the police seeking the addition of sections 325, 339, 354, 376, 304B, 506, 509, 34, 120B of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR. The family is demanding registration of an FIR under sections of rape and dowry death as well.

On the basis of the complaint of the woman’s maternal uncle, the police have registered a case at Palam Vihar police station under sections 302 (murder), 328 (poisoning) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman’s husband and in-laws. “The family has levelled some allegations but till now, we have not received any evidence to support those allegations,” said Vikas Bhola, station house office (SHO) of Palam Vihar police station.