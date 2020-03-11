Coronavirus: 646 foreign returnees advised to self-quarantine

gurugram

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:28 IST

At least 646 people, including expats and Indians who have returned to Gurugram from other countries, have been recommended by the health department to self-quarantine themselves for at least 14 days to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In Gurugram, the district rapid response team has been contacting these passengers over the phone for surveillance. Since January, it has reached out to 732 people, of whom 646 should still be in self-quarantine, as per the team’s advice, with 86 others having completed the 28-day isolation without showing any symptom.

“The first 14 days are crucial and self -quarantine is important. Even over the next 14 days, travellers can contact us if they have flu-like symptoms, such as sore throat, cough and cold,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer. Earlier this week, 71 Paytm employees and 146 employees of a trading firm were also advised to isolate themselves after a Coronavirus case was reported in each of the two offices.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday also issued an advisory for all international passengers returning to India to undergo a self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their return. They have been asked to follow the guidelines issued to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We are contacting these passengers based on the report sent to us by the bureau of immigration and health ministry. We receive a list of passengers every day. We talk to them about their health condition, asking them to inform us immediately in case they exhibit a sign or symptom,” a member of the response team said.

For the team, however, it is difficult to keep a check on all passengers in self-quarantine. “The team cannot keep a check whether people are following self-isolation or not. Therefore, it is important to take precautions and restrict movement at an individual level. People with travel history need to be in separate rooms and keep away from other family members. They should wear a mask and not share their towels with other family members. This would prevent the contagion from spreading,” said Punia.

According to him, the team is keeping a strict check on those who have reported flu-like symptoms and have sent their samples. On Saturday, the department had sent samples of two residents who had returned from Italy and samples of four Paytm employees who closely worked with the 26-year-old, who tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a high-level meeting of cabinet secretaries held in Delhi on Wednesday, the health ministry issued an advisory, directing employers to facilitate work-from-home for employees who have returned from foreign countries.

Many offices in the city have already advised their employees to work from home in case of any related symptoms.

A spokesperson for MakeMytrip, which is based from the city, said, “Considering the developments on the global front, at MakeMyTrip, we are advising our employees to exercise caution while planning corporate or leisure trips to outbound destinations. We are in constant touch with our people, who are currently on projects in the west, to ensure that they take adequate precautions and continue to feel healthy during the course of their trip. To maintain the health of the workplace across regions, we continue to advise our employees to follow healthy workplace practices, stay watchful of any symptoms of infection and avail of the work from home option or take time off to recuperate, in case of illness.”

A few companies are curtailing domestic travels too. “We have employees who travel domestically, but have curtailed that too. We have asked them to take rest, check their signs and symptoms before rejoining the office, as a preventive measure,” said Sankalp Chopra, co-founder of a cosmetics company in Udyog Vihar’s Phase –VI.