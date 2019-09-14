Day before cashless switch, confusion prevails at Gurugram tolls

gurugram

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:35 IST

“Hum chand par pahuch gaye hai, magar yeh log ek RFID tag recharge aasani se nahi kara paa rahe hai (We have reached the moon but these people are not able to help us recharge an RFID tag easily),” said Sunder Rai, a taxi driver, while waiting in line at the Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Commercial vehicles with radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are mandated to switch to cashless payments from Saturday midnight, and several commercial vehicles drivers on Friday reached the toll plaza to make enquiries about recharging the tags, triggering confusion and panic. If a driver fails to switch to cashless payments, they will have to pay double the tax amount as fine. For instance, a taxi will have to pay ₹200 in such a case, instead of the usual ₹100 required to cross into Delhi.

To facilitate easy recharge for the tags, the municipal corporations in Delhi have launched a mobile application called ‘MCD Toll App’. Drivers need to log into the application with their registered mobile number and complete the payment using their debit or credit card.

“I do not even know how to write. How will I recharge my tag through a mobile application? I have to ask my vehicle owner to help me with it,” said Naseeruddin, a truck driver. He lives in Gurugram and frequently visits Delhi to deliver packages.

Toll plaza employees, standing in the heat for hours on end, tried to calm drivers and patiently answered their queries. Drivers said that if they do not want to buy the monthly pass on the MCD toll application, they need to send an email to the website provided by the MCD and get a recharge for their RFID tag.

“They told me that if I am taking a single trip towards Delhi, I need to recharge my tag by sending an email on ecctagsdmc.com. I have studied till class eight. Had I been educated, I would not be a driver. How will I send the email?” said Shivam Upadhyay, a cab driver who hails from Uttar Pradesh, while venting his frustrations at one of the toll employees in frustration.

“Buying a monthly pass on the app is a waste of money if I don’t visit Delhi frequently. I have been told that I need to send an email to MCD to get my tags recharged for the infrequent trips,” a truck driver said.

However, Yashpal Dahiya, executive engineer, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), denied this and said a person can recharge the tag for a single trip on the cellphone application. “Drivers can recharge the tags by sending an email as well. The mobile application also has the facility to recharge for a single trip,” he said.

Many drivers demanded that the SDMC provide a special booth at the toll plaza for the recharge of the tags.

A supervisor of the RFID tags process at the toll plaza said, “The SDMC is yet to provide a special booth for the recharge of the tags in case the driver wants to visit Delhi on infrequent basis.” Dahiya denied the claim and said that the recharge of the tags can be done easily at the toll.

“We should have protested against the RFID tags the day they launched it. This is harassment for poor and uneducated people trying to make a living,” Juri Kumar, a private taxi owner said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 09:34 IST