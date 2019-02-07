Equipping poor to beat the odds, this Gurugram man teaches them self-defence

Forty-seven-year-old Sumit Virman, a karate teacher, sees people of all ages at his training centre in Gurugram’s Sector 56. Most of them have almost nothing in common except that they are enthusiastic about martial arts and many of them come from underprivileged families.

Virman teaches people, who are economically weak, for free every day from 4pm to 7pm in different batches for children and adults. “At least 20 of my students have gone on to open their own karate institutes in different parts of the city. Some of them even work as security staff in the corporate sector,” Virman said.

Virman came to the city in 1985 and befriended a martial arts expert. “I was awed by his moves. He suggested I join a karate course at the YMCA in Delhi,” said Virman, adding that his friend helped him financially while he was training.

He says that the financial help helped him to a large extent, which is why he has decided to help young kids from underprivileged families get self-defence training.

“My students are now earning their livelihood from martial arts and are supporting their families. I feel elated when I meet them in October every year for a reunion of sorts,” said Virman.

Virman has trained 150 students in martial arts since he opened his centre — Kaishogun Tiger Karate Institute of India — in 2001.

Following the December 16 gang-rape in 2012 in Delhi, in which a 23-year-old woman was brutally raped on a moving bus, he decided to enrol young girls in his classes as well. “Unfortunately, the response from girls in this regard has been poor as in many cases, parents of girls do not allow them to pursue such a vocation,” said Virman.

Another challenge that Virman faces is making martial arts accessible to all. He said that people don’t think martial arts is important, but small techniques of selfdefence can go a long way in dealing with situations.

Apart from running his centre free of charge, Virman often takes classes in schools and colleges for a fixed fee to sustain himself.

Sunil Thapa, one of Virman’s students, who won a gold medal in a national karate championship in 2009, said, “After I won the medal, people around me began giving more respect to me and this sport. I will be always grateful to Virman sir.”

