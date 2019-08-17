e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Eunuchs come to ‘bless’ pregnant woman, rob her husband of Rs 10k: Cops

In the police complaint, the woman said that three eunuchs visited her house and demanded money.

gurugram Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gurgaon
A case has been registered at Gurugram Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed to probe the incident, the police said.
A case has been registered at Gurugram Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed to probe the incident, the police said.(HT File photo)
         

A group of eunuchs robbed a pregnant woman and her husband on Friday when they visited their home in the upscale Sector 46 area of the city on the pretext of offering them blessings, police said.

A case has been registered at Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed to probe the incident, the police said.

“We have registered an FIR of robbery under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway,” said Station House Officer Shahid Ahmed.

In the police complaint, the woman said that three eunuchs visited her house and demanded money.

She said her husband offered them Rs 2,100 but they demanded Rs 2,1000. When they were negotiating, one of the eunuchs allegedly snatched the wallet, containing Rs 10,000, from her husband and fled.

Another one of them tried to allegedly snatch the woman’s gold chain but she managed to thawrt it and raised an alarm, she said.

Fearing they may be caught by locals, the eunuchs fled from the spot in a car, she added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text).

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 11:21 IST

tags
more from gurugram
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss