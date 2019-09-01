Expect season’s last rain next week in Gurugram: MeT department

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:22 IST

Fairly widespread and heavy showers are predicted next week in Gurugram, according to weather experts. The National Capital Region, along with parts of Haryana and Punjab, is likely to receive monsoon rain between September 4 and 6, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The showers are likely to bring the temperature down by at least three degrees Celsius, according to experts.

The day temperatures have been two to three degrees above the normal of 32 degrees Celsius for the last 10 days, as per the IMD. The maximum temperature on Saturday was 35 degrees Celsius and saw a marginal fall from Friday’s maximum temperature. The minimum temperature too on Saturday was three degrees above the normal for this time of the year and recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius — a rise of a degree from Friday’s minimum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius as a result of the rain, said an IMD spokesperson.

According to meteorologists, this spell of rainfall is likely to be the last one before southwest monsoon withdraws from the northwestern parts of the country. “A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the northwestern parts of the country around September 4 leading to rain for two to three days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD. However, around the date of withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India, usually September 15, the axis of the monsoon trough becomes weaker. As a result, weather systems might not develop over the region after September 10 and no monsoon rain would be witnessed, said experts.

Meanwhile, the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 71 (satisfactory) on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s AQI monitor at Sector 11. Friday’s AQI too was “satisfactory” at 64. According to experts, the AQI is likely to be in the “satisfactory” category for the coming two to three days.

