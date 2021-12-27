Faridabad sees 35% drop in criminal cases: Data

gurugram

Dec 27, 2020

Faridabad city has seen 35 percent fewer criminal cases this year as compared to last year. The suicide rate has also gone down by 40%, shows the annual police data with officials attributing this sharp decline to the nationwide lockdown declared in March to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

The police said criminal cases have shown a downtrend across the spectrum. Murders have gone down by one-fourth, rape by one-third, molestation by half, fatal accidents by one-third, and total offences reported have shrunk by one-fifth. Reduced human interactions because of lockdown and quicker response on the part of the police may be among the reasons for this decline, said police officials.

OP Singh, commissioner of police, Faridabad, said that crime against property has also shown similar downward trend. Robbery has gone down by one-third, snatching by one-fourth , vehicle theft by one-fifth. “This year, 215 persons were booked under the Arms Act as compared to 237 last year. A total of 907 thieves, robbers, 11 criminals carrying rewards on them, 173 proclaimed offenders and 23 bail jumpers were arrested. These numbers show a sharp decline compared to the year,” he said.

Singh said the year also saw better policing as compared to the past. Out of 887 missing persons reported as many as 711 were rescued. Out of 281 elopement cases reported, 237 were solved.Out of 26,979 complaints received, as many as 23,032 were disposed off to the satisfaction of the complainant, which is nearly 85% of the cases reported.

Singh said during Covid-19 lockdown, Faridabad Police challaned 67,000 persons for not wearing face masks in public places and distributed 2 lakh masks to people across the city.

Faridabad Police also introduced “family police officers” to interact with residents in the first week of December. This community outreach programme aimed to not only enhance the visibility of the police force but also bring them closer to the public, said officials. As a part of this programme, the police have deployed beat officers for families in residential areas with whom they are supposed to interact.

Singh said that these officers will serve as a bridge between the police and the public. “These beat officers will provide support to families by acting as facilitators for police services and as consultants on personal safety matters,” he said, adding that until now, 687 family police officers have visited 68,735 families , home delivered 3,297 challans and FIRs to the complainants. The officials have held 12,836 street corner meetings to create awareness about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, safety precautions and cyber frauds . Singh said 193 people attended these meetings and they received 7,653 calls for help, out of which 6,806 were resolved. The police also formed 320 youth clubs, in which 14,160 people have been engaged for sports , volunteer work and skill upgrade.

According to OP Singh, one of the most challenging cases was the Nikita Tomar murder case, which was solved in a record time and challan was filed in the court within 11 days. Singh added that the coming year will be about better policing and ensuring public trust.

“We will increase collaboration with people on security measures and involve residents of all areas to ensure proper patrolling to reduce crime. We will keep a watch on criminals out on bail and their movements will be tracked. We will deal with cyber fraud cases more vigorously and will create more public awareness,” said Singh.

Faridabad Police had also launched a programme called “Police ki Pathshala”, which aims to change the perception of the youth about the police and teach them about cyber crime, drug abuse and criminal law.