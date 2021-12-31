Farmers to usher in New Year by holding a torch vigil

gurugram

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:03 IST

A group of young farmers camping at the Haryana-Rajasthan border at Jaisinghpur Khera in protest of the new farm laws said that they would usher in the New Year by holding a torch vigil on the night of December 31. Earlier in the day, some of the protesting farmers broke through the police barricades and entered Haryana even though the police attempted to stop them by force.

Farmer leaders said that the agitation was continuing peacefully at the site and that protestors would ring in the New Year by holding a torch vigil at night. They have also requested the common people to join the farmers’ protests at various sites on January 1. “We will be conducting a torch vigil at night to welcome the New Year. Our resistance will continue in next year as well,” said Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan.

“Around 20-22 trolleys led by youngsters crossed the barricades today. There are five organisations at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, including us. We had requested them to join us in proceeding ahead but other organisations said that they would sit here for now. We will be holding a meeting with other members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to decide our next course of action,” said Ranjit Singh Raju, coordinator of Grameen Kisan Mazdoor Samiti — one of the farmers’ body under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

He added that while their ultimate goal was to reach Delhi. However, a formal decision on any movement would be taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. “We understand that our youngsters are driven by passion, and we recognise their efforts. We will discuss and take a decision on our next course of action tomorrow morning,” said Raju. He added that the police had placed the barricades back in place and one trolley was subjected to lathi (cane) charge. “There was no cane charge initially. However, later, one trolley got stuck and two or three people sitting on it were injured due to the use of force by the police. We condemn the use of force by the police,” said Raju.

Amra Ram, the national vice president of All India Kisan Sabha and former CPI(M) MLA, said that the movement would continue under in the new year with new vigour. He said that with support pouring in from different quarters, the farmer’s movement had become countrywide. “We will celebrate the New Year here. We invite residents to join our protests. We will feed them whatever we eat. This is a historic and unprecedented movement,” said Ram.