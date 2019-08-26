Four men arrested with 54 kgs of marijuana in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:07 IST

Four men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to peddle 54 kilograms of marijuana near HSVP market in Sector 46. The police said that two of the men procured marijuana from Odisha and came to the city in a truck.

The suspects were identified as Govind from Bharatpur, Rajasthan; Sonu from Jal Vihar Colony, Sector 46; Jhagla Sahu and Ramakanth Pradan, both from Odisha. The men were arrested from HSVP market after the police received a tip-off. The police have confiscated a truck, a motorcycle and around 54 kilograms of marijuana.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 4.20pm, after the police were informed that two men in Sector 46 were trying peddle marijuana.

“We had the information that the men were looking for suppliers. We formed a team of police officials to raid the spot. When we reached there, we saw a truck standing. A man was sitting on the driver’s seat. Another man was at the backside of the truck. He was handing over a white gunny bag to two other men on a motorcycle,” a police official stated in the FIR. He added that the police arrested two of the suspects, Govind and Sonu, who were on the motorcycle when they allegedly tried to flee the spot with the gunny bag. The men who were inside the truck, Sahu and Pradhan, were also arrested. There was another gunny bag filled with marijuana at the backside of the truck.

The police said that during the investigation, Sahu and Pradhan revealed that they allegedly procured the drug from the forests of Odisha. Govind and Sonu, both of whom are based in the city, were drug peddlers.

Shubash Boken, spokesperson, city person said, “The police have arrested all four of the suspects. During interrogation, they said that they sold the drug for around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000 per kilogram. They have been running this business for the past year. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 56 police station on Saturday. The police said that the arrested men were produced before the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

In April, the police arrested two men for allegedly peddling 50 kilograms of marijuana from Dwarka Road.

