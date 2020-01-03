Four people killed within 24 hours in separate incidents of road accidents

gurugram

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:28 IST

Four people were killed within 24 hours in four separate road accidents in Gurugram. The incidents took place in Kherki Daula, Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur between Wednesday night and Thursday.

Kherki Daula

In the first incident on Wednesday night, a 28-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road in Nakhrola village in Kherki Daula.

According to the police, Pawan Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Nakhrola. He worked at a private company in Gurugram. The incident took place on Wednesday around 8.30pm when he was returning home after some work.

Satpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said, “The man was hit by an unidentified vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries on his head and legs. The bystanders took him to Rockland Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The suspected driver is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the matter.” A case was registered under section 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday.

Bilaspur

In the second incident, which was also reported on Wednesday, a 28-year-old pedestrian was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing the National Highway-48 in Bilaspur.

According to the police, Rajesh Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Bageshwar, Uttrakhand. He used to work at a private company. He was married and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 10pm when he was going to meet his friend in Bilaspur.

In the police complaint, Manoj, the victim’s friend, said that he had come to meet him for New Year’s celebration. “While he was crossing a road, an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled the spot. He had sustained fatal injuries on his leg, backbone and stomach. The driver had fled the spot with his vehicle,” he added. A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “The driver is yet to be identified and arrested.” A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station on Thursday.

Fazilpur Jharsa

In the third incident reported on early Thursday morning, a 26-year-old man died after the pick-up truck allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding near Fazilpur Jharsa village.

According to the police, Kushi Ram, the victim was a resident of Hari Nagar village, Farrukhnagar. The incident took place on Thursday around 5.30 am, when he was riding his motorcycle. In the police complainant, Mahesh Kumar, the victim’s friend, said that he was present at the spot during the incident and riding a different motorcycle. “When we reached near Fazilpur turn, a pick-up truck came at a high speed and hit Kushi Ram’s motorcycle from the rear end and fled the spot. He fell on the road and sustained severe injuries on his head,” he added. Kumar said that he took the victim to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Pawan Kumar, sub-inspector (SI), Farrukhnagar police station, said, “We are yet to identify the suspect and arrest him.” A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.

Farrukhnagar

In the fourth incident reported on Thursday morning, a 45-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw he was driving Tajnagar village, Farrukhnagar. The police said that the man’s relative was also travelling in the same vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, Rakesh Kumar, the victim, was a resident of Luksar village in Jhajjar. The incident took place on Thursday around 10.30am, when he was going to Pataudi with his relative for some work.

“Both of them were going to Pataudi in the auto-rickshaw to get a motor repaired. When they reached near Tajnagar turn, an unidentified vehicle hit their vehicle from the rear end. The auto-rickshaw turned turtle and both of them sustained injuries,” the complainant said in the first information report (FIR). Police said that Kumar had sustained fatal injuries on his head and he died at the spot.

Pawan Kumar, SI, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The suspected driver had fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case.” A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC at the Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday.