e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / GCER murder: Weapons recovered from Uttarakhand, UP hideouts

GCER murder: Weapons recovered from Uttarakhand, UP hideouts

gurugram Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police on Saturday night recovered two weapons from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh that were allegedly used by the three suspects arrested for murdering a 26-year-old woman near Golf Course Extension Road, during an attempted robbery, on November 3.

The trio had been arrested on November 18 from a village in Bhondsi.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the police had taken the trio on a four-day remand, which ended on Sunday. “We have further taken them on a three-day remand for recovery of their clothes and other possessions from Madhya Pradesh. The suspects had gone to Madhya Pradesh to hide some belongings; this was revealed during questioning,” he said.

Sangwan said they have solved 10 more snatching cases and three robbery cases. “The suspects are habitual criminals and have been jailed several times. They have murdered a friend and two others over a small tiff,” he said.

The three are snatchers and had fired at the woman, who was behind the wheel, to intimidate her when she had tried to drive off, the police said. The police were tipped off about the gang and arrested them when they were shifting accommodations.

Sangwan said the suspects are involved in more than 1,000 snatching cases and several murders in Gurugram. The suspects were identified as Irshad alias Golu, of Nuh, Hari Om alias Kuldeep, of Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Jitender alias Jeetu, of Narnaul in Mahandergarh. They lived in a rented accommodation in Bhondsi village and had changed three locations since the incident, the police said.

The police have recovered a Swift car from their possession. The car was bought by one of the suspects, identified as Irshad, for Rs 80,000 and was registered to a Delhi resident, a friend of the suspect.

After shooting at the two victims on November 3, they hid their motorbike and travelled only in the Swift car to keep a check on the case and police deployment. They also bought newspapers to read regarding the development in the case, said police.

top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In